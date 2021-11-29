Left Menu

Soccer-Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick said it was his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and that he had received no input on team selection from Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:29 IST
Soccer-Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick said it was his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and that he had received no input on team selection from Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager. Former defender Gary Neville had suggested ahead of the game that German Rangnick had picked the team for the match but Carrick dismissed the pundit's comments.

"That's not the case, no," Carrick told British media. "We came here with a plan. "I kind of knew how Chelsea would play and we wanted to stop the passes through to Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. There were a few changes to freshen it up and it's what we decided to go with. We almost pulled it off."

Ronaldo, who started and scored in United's midweek Champions League win over Villarreal, came on in the 64th minute against Chelsea https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/league-leaders-chelsea-held-1-1-by-manchester-united-2021-11-28. Jadon Sancho gave United the lead but Chelsea equalised via a Jorginho penalty.

"Slightly disappointed to be honest," Carrick added. "We went ahead, we came here to win. To go 1-0 up and have it taken away from you is disappointing." United, who are eighth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, host Arsenal on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021