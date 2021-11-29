Sports News Roundup: Reports: Avisail Garcia agrees to $53M deal with Marlins; Soccer-Chelsea lead cut after draw with Man United, Man City win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Avisail Garcia agrees to $53M deal with Marlins

The Miami Marlins and free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal, according to reports on Sunday. Garcia, 30, enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Milwaukee Brewers last season as he established career bests of 29 home runs and 86 RBIs while batting .262 in 135 games.

Soccer-Chelsea lead cut after draw with Man United, Man City win

Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to a point after they were held at home by Manchester United while rivals Manchester City beat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have 30 points from 13 games with City on 29 points and Liverpool, who beat Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, are a further point behind.

SOCCER-Portugal's soccer league to investigate COVID-hit match

Portugal's soccer league said on Sunday it would start a disciplinary process to investigate if this weekend's match between Benfica and Belenenses SAD - a team hit by a COVID-19 outbreak - complied with health rules. Saturday's game was abandoned minutes into the second half amid extraordinary scenes after Belenenses, which reported a total of 17 COVID-19 among players and staff, were forced to name a team of nine players - including two goalkeepers - as all others were isolating.

Reports: Rangers sign free agent Marcus Semien to 7-year deal

The Texas Rangers, fresh off a 60-102 season, aren't standing pat. On Sunday, the team reached an agreement with free agent shortstop/second baseman Marcus Semien, most recently of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported that the deal is for seven years and $175 million.

Tennis-Champions Spain out of Davis Cup after loss to Russia, Serbia through

Champions Spain were knocked out of the Davis Cup as favourites Russian Tennis Federation booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a thrilling victory in Madrid. Spanish duo Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez needed to win their doubles decider to send Spain through at Serbia's expense, but Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev came from a set down seal a 4-6 6-2 6-4 victory and top spot for Russia in Group A.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's World Cup record with slalom win

American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the all-time mark for World Cup wins in a single discipline when she beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova to capture her 46th slalom victory on Sunday in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin trailed reigning overall World Cup champion Vlhova by 0.20 seconds after the first run but returned the fastest second run while her rival got wrong-footed early to drop into second place.

Tennis: Djokovic likely to skip Australian Open over vaccine mandate, says father

Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play at the Australian Open if rules on COVID-19 vaccinations are not relaxed, the world number one's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said. Organisers of the year's first Grand Slam have said that all players will have to be vaccinated to take part.

Hawks lose Bogdan Bogdanovic for two weeks

The Atlanta Hawks will be without guard Bogdan Bogdanovic for about two weeks because of a sprained right ankle. Bogdanovic, who is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his second season with the Hawks, left Saturday's game vs. the New York Knicks in the second quarter after appearing to come down awkwardly on the leg, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Tennis-Raducanu wows crowd in Royal Albert Hall homecoming

London's Royal Albert Hall provided a fitting stage on Sunday for teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu's first appearance on a British court since her astonishing U.S. Open triumph. Playing 79 days after an extraordinary run in New York culminated in victory over Canada's Leylah Fernandez and being crowned Britain's new tennis queen, the 19-year-old enjoyed a belated homecoming at the Victorian concert hall.

Motor racing-Formula One team founder Frank Williams dies aged 79

Frank Williams, founder and former boss of a team that bore his name and that still ranks as one of the most dominant and successful in the history of Formula One, died on Sunday at the age of 79. The sport's chief executive Stefano Domenicali, a former boss of rivals Ferrari, paid tribute to the Englishman and said the F1 family had lost a "much loved and respected member".

