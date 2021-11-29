Cricket-Somerville, Latham frustrate India on final day of first test
Set a victory target of 284 runs on a worn-out track, the pair batted resolutely to guide New Zealand to 79-1 at lunch on the final day at the Green Park Stadium. Latham was on 35 at the break and Somerville on 36, with New Zealand needing 205 to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.
- Country:
- India
Will Somerville and Tom Latham frustrated India in a wicketless morning session to keep alive New Zealand's hopes of winning the opening test in Kanpur on Monday. Set a victory target of 284 runs on a worn-out track, the pair batted resolutely to guide New Zealand to 79-1 at lunch on the final day at the Green Park Stadium.
Latham was on 35 at the break and Somerville on 36, with New Zealand needing 205 to go 1-0 up in the two-test series. Somerville had walked out as nightwatchman after Will Young's late dismissal on Sunday but played like a specialist batsman after New Zealand resumed on 14-1.
It was an indication of how comfortable he felt against the Indian attack when he hit seamer Umesh Yadav for back-to-back boundaries. India blew a review trying to get Latham lbw, and the closest they came to a wicket was to induce a couple of edges that fell agonisingly short of fielders.
Their spinners often beat the bat but their seamers looked somewhat jaded on a surface where the ball kept low and did not turn as much as expected from a final day surface in the sub-continent. The second and final test is scheduled in Mumbai from Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Somerville
- Latham
- Mumbai
- Tom Latham
- Indian
- New Zealand
- New Zealand's
- India
- Kanpur
- Will Somerville
ALSO READ
Cricket-Mitchell replaces Conway in New Zealand squad for India tests
Ganga Connect exhibition in UK invites Indian diaspora to restore, conserve holy river
Indian-origin vicar appointed Bishop in central England
Indian Army Chief MM Naravane leaves for 5-day visit to Israel
20 Indian fishermen released from Pak jail; transported to Wagah border for handover on Monday: official