Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Clippers; Cricket: Somerville, Latham frustrate India on final day of first test and more

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Clippers

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points and the Golden State Warriors set up their home-and-home showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort Sunday afternoon in a 105-90 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers. Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench to contribute 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 17 points for Golden State, which won its seventh straight.

Cricket: Somerville, Latham frustrate India on final day of first test

Will Somerville and Tom Latham frustrated India in a wicketless morning session to keep alive New Zealand's hopes of winning the opening test in Kanpur on Monday. Set a victory target of 284 runs on a worn-out track, the pair batted resolutely to guide New Zealand to 79-1 at lunch on the final day at the Green Park Stadium.

Soccer-Chelsea lead cut after draw with Man United, Man City win

Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to a point after they were held at home by Manchester United while rivals Manchester City beat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have 30 points from 13 games with City on 29 points and Liverpool, who beat Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, are a further point behind.

Tennis-Champions Spain out of Davis Cup after loss to Russia, Serbia through

Champions Spain were knocked out of the Davis Cup as favourites Russian Tennis Federation booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a thrilling victory in Madrid. Spanish duo Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez needed to win their doubles decider to send Spain through at Serbia's expense, but Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev came from a set down seal a 4-6 6-2 6-4 victory and top spot for Russia in Group A.

NFL roundup: Mac Jones leads Patriots past Titans

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns as the host New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans 36-13 for their sixth straight win Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The rookie quarterback completed 23 of 32 passes and eclipsed his previous high of 307 yards in New England's 54-13 rout of the New York Jets on Oct. 24. Kendrick Bourne made a pair of touchdown catches Sunday while Jakobi Meyers had a team-high 98 receiving yards for the Patriots (8-4).

Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick said it was his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and that he had received no input on team selection from Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager. Former defender Gary Neville had suggested ahead of the game that German Rangnick had picked the team for the match but Carrick dismissed the pundit's comments.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin ties Stenmark's World Cup record with slalom win

American Mikaela Shiffrin tied the all-time mark for World Cup wins in a single discipline when she beat Slovakia's Petra Vlhova to capture her 46th slalom victory on Sunday in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin trailed reigning overall World Cup champion Vlhova by 0.20 seconds after the first run but returned the fastest second run while her rival got wrong-footed early to drop into second place.

Tennis: Djokovic likely to skip Australian Open over vaccine mandate, says father

Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play at the Australian Open if rules on COVID-19 vaccinations are not relaxed, the world number one's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said. Organisers of the year's first Grand Slam have said that all players will have to be vaccinated to take part.

NHL roundup: Maple Leafs win 7th straight road game

Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander all collected one goal and one assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs matched a franchise record with their seventh consecutive road win by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds also scored, while goaltender Jack Campbell made 39 saves for the Maple Leafs, who swept a California road trip for only third time in franchise history.

Tennis-Raducanu wows crowd in Royal Albert Hall homecoming

London's Royal Albert Hall provided a fitting stage on Sunday for teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu's first appearance on a British court since her astonishing U.S. Open triumph. Playing 79 days after an extraordinary run in New York culminated in victory over Canada's Leylah Fernandez and being crowned Britain's new tennis queen, the 19-year-old enjoyed a belated homecoming at the Victorian concert hall.

