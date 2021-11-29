Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Somerville, Latham hold fort as visitors need more runs for win (Lunch, Day 5)

Nightwatchman Will Somerville and opening batter Tom Latham held the fort as New Zealand did not lose a single wicket in the opening session of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against India here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

Will Somerville and Tom Latham (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Nightwatchman Will Somerville and opening batter Tom Latham held the fort as New Zealand did not lose a single wicket in the opening session of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against India here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday. At lunch break, New Zealand's score read 79/1 with the visitors still needing 205 more runs for the win. Somerville and Latham are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the final Day at 4/1, New Zealand overnight batters Tom Latham and Will Somerville saw out the first hour without any hiccup and the hosts looked set to be in for a hard grind. Both batters kept the hosts' bowlers at bay and the visiting side did not lose a single wicket in the opening session of Day 5.

Brief Scores: India 345 and 234/7d; New Zealand 296 and 79/1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

