Left Menu

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 13:52 IST
Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests
Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) on the ongoing Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand and hence he achieved the feat.

The off-spinner had equalled Harbhajan's tally of 417 wickets on Sunday after he dismissed Will Young on Day 4. Ashwin has so far taken 30 five-wicket hauls in his career.

In the first innings of the ongoing Test, Ashwin had taken three wickets while Axar Patel took five. Nightwatchman Will Somerville and opening batter Tom Latham held the fort as New Zealand did not lose a single wicket in the opening session of Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against India here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

At lunch break, New Zealand's score read 79/1 with the visitors still needing 205 more runs for the win. Somerville and Latham are currently unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021