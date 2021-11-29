Left Menu

Warne suffers motorbike accident, says he is 'bit battered and bruised'

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:01 IST
Warne suffers motorbike accident, says he is 'bit battered and bruised'
Image Credit: Twitter (@HomeOfCricket)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has been left ''battered and bruised'' after suffering a motorbike accident.

The 52-year-old met with an accident on Sunday while riding his bike with his son Jackson.

According to reports in Australian media, Warne ''fell off and slid for more than 15 meters'' but he didn't sustain any major injury and visited the hospital on Monday as a precautionary measure.

''I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore,'' Warne, who woke up in pain this morning, told 'News Corp'.

The former leg-spinner feared he might have suffered a fracture in his foot or damaged his hip.

Warne is likely to recover in time for his broadcasting duties for the Ashes series, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

Warne had snapped 708 Test wickets in 145 Tests for Australia in an illustrious international career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021