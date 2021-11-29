Warne suffers motorbike accident, says he is 'bit battered and bruised'

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has been left ''battered and bruised'' after suffering a motorbike accident.

The 52-year-old met with an accident on Sunday while riding his bike with his son Jackson.

According to reports in Australian media, Warne ''fell off and slid for more than 15 meters'' but he didn't sustain any major injury and visited the hospital on Monday as a precautionary measure.

''I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore,'' Warne, who woke up in pain this morning, told 'News Corp'.

The former leg-spinner feared he might have suffered a fracture in his foot or damaged his hip.

Warne is likely to recover in time for his broadcasting duties for the Ashes series, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

Warne had snapped 708 Test wickets in 145 Tests for Australia in an illustrious international career.

