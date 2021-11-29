Result is hard to digest: Bengaluru FC's Suresh Wangjam

Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Wangjam expressed disappointment after the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Sunday. Having dominated the game throughout, the Blues finally struck in the 84th minute by virtue of a long ranger from Ashique Kuruniyan, which spilled through Albino Gomes to breach the target. Four minutes later, Kuruniyan was on the scoresheet again, this time netting an own goal to deny his team a second win in the ongoing season.

"It's really hard to digest, you know, the players have given everything and luckily we got a goal and in the last minute, conceding the goal, it's really difficult. But in the end, we got a point and it's good for us. And we'll go and have a good recovery and be ready for the next game," said Suresh Wangjam, during the post-match interview. Side-back Harmanjot Khabra stole the show for Kerala Blasters FC, as the veteran made important interceptions to keep his team in the contest. However, the Hero of the Match rued the missed chances for dropping two points against the Blues.

"I think we could have done a little bit better because we had chances, if we could have converted them, the result could have been different, but anyway, we have to go for positivity," stated Harmanjot Khabra. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic expressed displeasure with the goal conceded, but in the end, he was happy to take a point back home.

"There were certain things that we were practising in the last period and we wanted to go out today, and be compact, be strong in duels, and be present in every possible part of the pitch. So actually from one side, we were not happy because we conceded the goal from a shot that was not even on the goal, but anyway, you know, in football, many interesting things can happen. So in the end, we are also happy that we could get the point," said Vukomanovic. Bengaluru FC will be up against defending champions Mumbai City FC in their next match, on December 4, at the same venue. On the other hand, the Blasters will face Odisha FC, on December 5, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco. (ANI)

