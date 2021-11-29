Left Menu

Result is hard to digest: Bengaluru FC's Suresh Wangjam

Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Wangjam expressed disappointment after the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Sunday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:00 IST
Result is hard to digest: Bengaluru FC's Suresh Wangjam
Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Wangjam (Photo/Suresh Wangjam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Wangjam expressed disappointment after the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Sunday. Having dominated the game throughout, the Blues finally struck in the 84th minute by virtue of a long ranger from Ashique Kuruniyan, which spilled through Albino Gomes to breach the target. Four minutes later, Kuruniyan was on the scoresheet again, this time netting an own goal to deny his team a second win in the ongoing season.

"It's really hard to digest, you know, the players have given everything and luckily we got a goal and in the last minute, conceding the goal, it's really difficult. But in the end, we got a point and it's good for us. And we'll go and have a good recovery and be ready for the next game," said Suresh Wangjam, during the post-match interview. Side-back Harmanjot Khabra stole the show for Kerala Blasters FC, as the veteran made important interceptions to keep his team in the contest. However, the Hero of the Match rued the missed chances for dropping two points against the Blues.

"I think we could have done a little bit better because we had chances, if we could have converted them, the result could have been different, but anyway, we have to go for positivity," stated Harmanjot Khabra. Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic expressed displeasure with the goal conceded, but in the end, he was happy to take a point back home.

"There were certain things that we were practising in the last period and we wanted to go out today, and be compact, be strong in duels, and be present in every possible part of the pitch. So actually from one side, we were not happy because we conceded the goal from a shot that was not even on the goal, but anyway, you know, in football, many interesting things can happen. So in the end, we are also happy that we could get the point," said Vukomanovic. Bengaluru FC will be up against defending champions Mumbai City FC in their next match, on December 4, at the same venue. On the other hand, the Blasters will face Odisha FC, on December 5, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021