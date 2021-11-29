Soccer-Talking Points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking Points from the Bundesliga weekend: HAALAND COMEBACK

Borussia Dortmund's top striker Erling Haaland made a successful comeback from injury and scored in their 3-1 win at VfL Wolfsburg, just in time for this week's 'Klassiker' against Bayern Munich. "We wanted to be as close to Bayern as possible going into the big game," Dortmund's Emre Can said, with his team a point behind in second place.

"Now it's here and we need to prepare. Erling is hugely important on the pitch. There is no need to talk about his qualities. We are just happy he's back." Haaland has scored 50 goals in his first 50 Bundesliga matches.

LEIPZIG WOES RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch is under mounting pressure following their second consecutive league loss, this time to Bayer Leverkusen, dropping them down to eighth place.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up are struggling for form and American coach Marsch, currently in quarantine due to a COVID-19 infection, is running out of time in his first season in charge. "It is difficult to explain how we play a good game one day and a bad game the next, then a good game and then a bad game again," said Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

"It is extremely frustrating, to be honest. At the moment there is no reason to be talking about the standings." RECORD LOSING RUN

Promoted Greuther Fuerth's 6-3 defeat by Hoffenheim meant the Bavarians have now lost their last 11 consecutive Bundesliga matches, setting a new league record for the longest consecutive losing run. Fuerth have just one point from their 13 matches and sit in last place.

