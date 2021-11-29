Left Menu

Asian Masters Marathon to be held in India next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Masters Athletic Federation of India (MAFI) will organize the inaugural edition of the Asian Masters Marathon in the country next year.

Athletes above the age of 35 from more than 40 Asian countries are expected to compete in the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km) and 10km race, according to a release.

The race, to be held in the last quarter of 2022, will be conducted according to the highest technical standards, the MAFI said.

Asian Masters Athletics (AMA) Secretary S Sivapragasam said: ''AMA Council in the meeting held in October 2021 were unanimous of their support for the proposal presented by the Masters Athletic Federation of India and therefore officially approved and allotted the Asian Masters Marathon to MAFI.

''AMA looks forward to the Asian Masters Marathon to be organized in India, and will be providing full support and technical assistance to Masters Athletics Federation of India.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

