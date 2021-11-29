Cricket-India v New Zealand test ends in draw in Kanpur

The opening test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on Monday. Chasing 284 for victory, New Zealand finished day five on 165-9, barely avoiding defeat, when bad light stopped play.

Opener Tom Latham topscored for the visitors with 52, while Ravindra Jadeja (4-40) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-35) shone with the ball for India. The second and final test begins in Mumbai on Friday.

