Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Couldn't get job done but expected bad light to play role, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that his side expected bad light to play a role on Day 5 of the now concluded first Test against New Zealand, here at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:20 IST
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that his side expected bad light to play a role on Day 5 of the now concluded first Test against New Zealand, here at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday. Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from visitors' batters clawed back victory from the jaws of hosts.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped four wickets in the second innings while veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with three "We were actually keeping things under control. We were bowling in good areas and we knew if we had the time to go on and put some pressure on them, we could get the job done but the light was always going to come in the last session. There has been bad light in every single day of this Test match so we did expect it, so no complaints. Couldn't get the job done but we stuck together well," Ashwin told host broadcasters Star Sports after the first Test ended.

"The beauty of Test cricket is that you need to want it. It's really hard, it's not one of those formats where you turn up, have a good day, have a good four-over bowl or have a good 20-overs bat. There is a lot of pain, there is a lot of hard work, there's a lot of tenacity you need to bring into play. Definitely, I am someone who wants to play this format and I enjoy it," he added. Coming to the match, New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters insured that visitors walked away with a draw here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from visitors' batters clawed back victory from the jaws of hosts (ANI)

