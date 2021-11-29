33rd Maha Sr Kyorugi Championship to be held in Arnala

The 33rd Maharashtra Senior Kyorugi Championship and the 9th Poomsae State Championship will be held in Arnala near here in Maharashtra from December 2 to 4.

The tournament is organised by Taekwondo Association of Maharashtra and Palghar Taekwondo Association, which is affiliated to India Taekwondo.

Palghar Taekwondo Association Secretary Raja Makwana said that Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar would inaugurate the tournament, which will see the participation of 620 players. He said players coming from 34 districts of the state would take part in the competition with all electronic sensor scoring system used in Tokyo Olympics According to Makwana, there will be live coverage for the competition and there would be no audience due to COVID-19 guidelines.

