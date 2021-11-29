Left Menu

33rd Maha Sr Kyorugi Championship to be held in Arnala

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:23 IST
33rd Maha Sr Kyorugi Championship to be held in Arnala
  • Country:
  • India

The 33rd Maharashtra Senior Kyorugi Championship and the 9th Poomsae State Championship will be held in Arnala near here in Maharashtra from December 2 to 4.

The tournament is organised by Taekwondo Association of Maharashtra and Palghar Taekwondo Association, which is affiliated to India Taekwondo.

Palghar Taekwondo Association Secretary Raja Makwana said that Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar would inaugurate the tournament, which will see the participation of 620 players. He said players coming from 34 districts of the state would take part in the competition with all electronic sensor scoring system used in Tokyo Olympics According to Makwana, there will be live coverage for the competition and there would be no audience due to COVID-19 guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021