Left Menu

EC's training arm to hold programme for Bangladesh poll officials

However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The study tour aims to familiarise the participants with best practices for better management of elections, particularly in voter registration, voter education, campaigns, conduct of polls, counting of votes and declaration of results. The delegation would also be sharing their countrys practices on various themes of election management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:46 IST
EC's training arm to hold programme for Bangladesh poll officials
  • Country:
  • India

India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training and capacity-building arm of the Election Commission is organising a two-week capacity development programme for officials of Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC).

This is a part of the strengthening and capacity development of the Election Commission Secretariat project of the Bangladesh Election Commission, EC said in a statement. It was earlier planned to be conducted in March-April 2020. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study tour aims to familiarise the participants with best practices for better management of elections, particularly in voter registration, voter education, campaigns, conduct of polls, counting of votes and declaration of results. The delegation would also be sharing their country's practices on various themes of election management. The second batch is scheduled to be trained from December 20 to 31.

This is the second in-person course after the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021