Additions and replacements announced for India U-19 triangular series

The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Monday named additions and replacements to India A and India B squads for the ongoing U19 Triangular Series in Kolkata.

Updated: 29-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:13 IST
The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Monday named additions and replacements to India A and India B squads for the ongoing U-19 Triangular Series in Kolkata. India B fast bowler Vasu Vats suffered an injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. He will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury.

Fast bowlers Ravikumar from Cricket Association of Bengal and Aum Kanabar from Saurashtra Cricket Association have been added to India B while Rishit Reddy from Hyderabad Cricket Association has been added to India A. The updated squads of India U-19 A: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull (VC), Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal, and Rishit Reddy.

India U-19 B: Md Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger, Ravikumar, and Aum Kanabar. (ANI)

