Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat top Indian at eighth place at Phuket

S Chikkarangappa 72 and Viraj Madappa 71, who had good starts in the tournament, finished T-55 and Khalin Joshi 71 was T-61.Jeev Milkha Singh struggled to 80 on the final day and was 74th.Chinese-Taipeis Chan Shih-chang won the Championship.

PTI | Phuket | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:05 IST
Veer Ahlawat top Indian at eighth place at Phuket
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Five birdies against just one bogey on the back nine of the fourth and final round saw young Veer Ahlawat record a fine Top-10 finish at the USD 1 million Blue Canyon Phuket Championship here on Monday.

He ended Tied-8 and equalled his best finish in an Asian Tour event -- he was T-8 at the Panasonic Open India in 2019.

In the first event of the Asian Tour after a 20-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ahlawat was the best Indian with rounds of 70-70-67-67 for 14-under 274.

Shiv Kapur, who was tied with Ahlawat overnight, had a rough day with 74 and slipped to T-31, while Karandeep Kochhar (71) was T-23.

Among other Indians, Aadil Bedi (70) was T-41 and Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) was T-51. S Chikkarangappa (72) and Viraj Madappa (71), who had good starts in the tournament, finished T-55 and Khalin Joshi (71) was T-61.

Jeev Milkha Singh struggled to 80 on the final day and was 74th.

Chinese-Taipei’s Chan Shih-chang won the Championship. He shot a final round four-under-par 68 to finish on 18 under par and beat Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana and Joohyung Kim from Korea by one shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021