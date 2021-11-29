Soccer-PSG's Neymar out for up to eight weeks with ankle injury
An unavailability of six to eight weeks is to be expected," PSG said, adding his injury will be evaluated again in 72 hours.
Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle sprain sustained in Sunday's 3-1 Ligue 1 comeback victory nL1N2SJ09P at 10-man St Etienne, the French club said in a statement https://www.psg.fr/equipes/equipe-premiere/content/point-medical-neymar-jr-marco-verratti-mauro-icardi-georginio-wijnaldum-ander-herrera-julian-draxler-paris-saint-germain-ogc-nice-ligue-1-2021-2022 on Monday.
The 29-year-old twisted his ankle in the dying seconds of the match after treading on the leg of St Etienne's Yvann Macon which left him screaming in agony before he was carried off. Neymar was later pictured leaving the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium on crutches.
"The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries. An unavailability of six to eight weeks is to be expected," PSG said, adding his injury will be evaluated again in 72 hours. Neymar had earlier said in an Instagram post that setbacks were part of an athlete's life and vowed to "come back better and stronger."
PSG's Lionel Messi set up all three goals in the game as they stretched their lead at the top to 12 points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Escape attempt with bedsheets thwarted at Paris prison
Russia welcomes COP26 adoption of rules of how to implement Paris deal: Envoy for climate
Baloch Martyrs' Day: Protest in Paris against enforced disappearances by Pak Army
Lionel Messi to play against Brazil in World Cup qualifying
Maha: 800 Zilla Parishad schools lose power supply over non-payment of dues