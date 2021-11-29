The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD NZ Indians defy India: Ravindra-Patel combo fashions memorable draw for NZ By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Two Indian-born cricketers, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, showed remarkable resilience under fading light and on a deteriorating track to defy India's famous spinners, eking out a thrilling draw for New Zealand in the opening Test here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-DRAVID-GROUNDSMEN Dravid gives Rs 35,000 to groundsmen for preparing sporting pitch By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) He has always been different from the rest and India's new head coach Rahul Dravid proved it once again by giving Green Park's groundstaff, led by Shiv Kumar, Rs 35,000 for preparing a sporting pitch for the first Test against New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-COMMENTS Don't think we could have done anything different: Rahane Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) India failed to bowl out New Zealand on a deteriorating track on day five of the first Test but skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised his players saying they tried their best and couldn't have done anything different.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-ASHWIN-LD RECORD Feels absolutely nothing at all: Ashwin after becoming India's third highest wicket-taker Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) ''Feels absolutely nothing at all.'' With these words off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday played down his milestone of becoming India's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-DRAVID-ASHWIN Phenomenal achievement, says Dravid of Ashwin's feat Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) India coach Rahul Dravid on Monday drew attention to the manner in which Ravichandran Ashwin has ''grown'' and ''evolved'' into a champion off-spinner, who has now become the country's third highest wicket-taker in Tests.

SPO-CRI-IND-DRAVID-PITCH Pitch was quite unresponsive on fifth day, outside edge was out of equation: Dravid By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday commended his spinners for putting up a great show on ''quite an unresponsive'' fifth day track with outside edges not coming into play in the drawn first Test against New Zealand.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-WILLIAMSON Draw is fantastic considering disjointed preparations:Williamson Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday described the draw against India in the first Test here as a ''fantastic result'' for his side as its preparations for the tour were ''disjointed''.

SPO-CRI-IND-DRAVID-RAHANE Not worried about Ajinkya's form but you would like him to score more runs: Dravid By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane is, more than anyone else, keen on getting big runs under his belt and it's a matter of just one game before the India vice-captain regains his form, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RETENTIONS SKY or Kishan, Moeen or Faf, Siraj or Harshal: Teams face conundrum ahead of IPL retention deadline New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Some will unveil their core, while others might just go with a clean slate when the deadline to retain players ends on Tuesday for the eight existing IPL franchises.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND India suffer 0-3 defeat to Chile despite improved display Manaus (Brazil), Nov 29 (PTI) The Indian women's team displayed good fighting spirit but still went down 0-3 to Chile in its second game of the four-nation tournament at the Amazon Arena here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WARNE-ACCIDENT Warne suffers motorbike accident, says he is 'bit battered and bruised' Melbourne, Nov 29 (PTI) Australian spin legend Shane Warne has been left ''battered and bruised'' after suffering a motorbike accident.

SPO-CRI-IND A-PREVIEW India A face South Africa A in 2nd unofficial Test amid threat of new COVID-19 variant Bloemfontein, Nov 29 (PTI) Cooped up in a bio-bubble while a new COVID-19 variant causes panic all across here, the India A cricket team will take on South Africa A in the second unofficial Test from Tuesday with some senior side aspirants hoping to make an impression.

SPO-CRI-STOKES Ben Stokes recalls fearing for life after choking on tablet Brisbane, Nov 29 (PTI) England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that a tablet taken wrongly caused him to ''choke horribly'' and fear for his life ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia here from December 8.

SPO-BAD-WORLD-DOUBLES Satwik-Chirag pairing qualifies for BWF World Tour Finals Bali, Nov 29 (PTI) World no 11 duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has become the first Indian men's doubles pair to qualify for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals starting here on Wednesday.

SPO-SNOOKER-NATIONALS Pankaj survives; Amee, Ishika sail into second round Bhopal, Nov 29 (PTI) Multiple world champion Pankaj Advani survived a scare against qualifier Santosh R. of Karnataka before snatching a tight 4-3 win in a men's 6-Red first-round match of the 88th National Billiards & Snooker Championship here on Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-NATIONALS Punjab pair wins mixed team pistol title at shooting nationals New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Punjab pairing of Arjun Singh Cheema and Arshdeep clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team title at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals here on Monday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Aditi ends season with Top-10 finish, Tvesa 43rd Marbella (Spain), Nov 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok ended the year on a fine note with a Tied-9th finish, her third Top-10 of the season, at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana on the Ladies European Tour here on Monday.

