Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA's new charter urges clubs to teach players and staff about concussion

The charter, drawn up by the UEFA Medical Committee, is aimed at educating players, coaches, referees, doctors and the public about the dangers of concussion in football. As part of the charter, clubs and national teams are being urged to provide education sessions to brief players, coaches and staff about concussion procedures.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:12 IST
Soccer-UEFA's new charter urges clubs to teach players and staff about concussion
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UEFA has launched a concussion charter in a further measure to safeguard players sustaining blows to the head, European soccer's governing body said on Monday. The charter, drawn up by the UEFA Medical Committee, is aimed at educating players, coaches, referees, doctors and the public about the dangers of concussion in football.

As part of the charter, clubs and national teams are being urged to provide education sessions to brief players, coaches and staff about concussion procedures. "Concussion is undoubtedly a serious injury which needs to be managed and treated properly," Tim Meyer, UEFA Medical Committee chairman, said in a statement.

"Although research studies report a low incidence in football, everyone should know how to react and what to do in the event of a concussion on the pitch. "By signing this charter, clubs and national teams will demonstrate their support for UEFA's concussion awareness activities -- and take a considerable step forward in helping to protect their players."

UEFA launched a concussion awareness campaign in October 2019 and, following that, lawmakers the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved trials for concussion substitutes until the end of July 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021