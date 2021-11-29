Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Clippers

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points and the Golden State Warriors set up their home-and-home showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort Sunday afternoon in a 105-90 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers. Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench to contribute 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 17 points for Golden State, which won its seventh straight.

Golf-Elder, first Black player to compete in Masters, dies at 87

Lee Elder, a champion of racial justice who in 1975 became the first Black man to compete in the Masters, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour said on Monday. A cause of death was not given.

NFL roundup: Mac Jones leads Patriots past Titans

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns as the host New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans 36-13 for their sixth straight win Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The rookie quarterback completed 23 of 32 passes and eclipsed his previous high of 307 yards in New England's 54-13 rout of the New York Jets on Oct. 24. Kendrick Bourne made a pair of touchdown catches Sunday while Jakobi Meyers had a team-high 98 receiving yards for the Patriots (8-4).

Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United's Carrick

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick said it was his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and that he had received no input on team selection from Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager. Former defender Gary Neville had suggested ahead of the game that German Rangnick had picked the team for the match but Carrick dismissed the pundit's comments.

Tennis: Djokovic likely to skip Australian Open over vaccine mandate, says father

Novak Djokovic is unlikely to play at the Australian Open if rules on COVID-19 vaccinations are not relaxed, the world number one's father, Srdjan Djokovic, said. Organisers of the year's first Grand Slam have said that all players will have to be vaccinated to take part.

NHL roundup: Maple Leafs win 7th straight road game

Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander all collected one goal and one assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs matched a franchise record with their seventh consecutive road win by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Auston Matthews and Wayne Simmonds also scored, while goaltender Jack Campbell made 39 saves for the Maple Leafs, who swept a California road trip for only third time in franchise history.

Tennis: Raducanu thanks 'role model' Hamilton for support

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has thanked Lewis Hamilton for his advice and support since her thrilling maiden Grand Slam win in September, describing the seven-times Formula One world champion as her role model. Speaking after her straight-sets win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/raducanu-dazzles-crowd-royal-albert-hall-homecoming-2021-11-28 over Elena-Gabriela Ruse at an exhibition event in London on Sunday, Raducanu said Hamilton was a "really cool guy".

Olympics-Making the snow stick: wind challenges Winter Games slope makers

Jacques Fournier extends a parka-clad arm, hoping to catch a snowflake on his sleeve to check its quality. The wind is too strong for it to stick.

Soccer: Premier League talking points

The following are talking points from the Premier League weekend: TUCHEL SAYS HE'S NOT WORRIED, AND YET...

Soccer-Man Utd appoint Rangnick as interim manager until end of season

Manchester United have named German Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday, eight days after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick, 63, steps in to replace the Norwegian, who was removed after United's 4-1 defeat by Watford earlier this month, their seventh loss in 13 games across all competitions which left them eighth in the Premier League standings.

