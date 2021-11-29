Left Menu

Snooker-Welsh potting machine Williams nods off during match, blames COVID

The 46-year-old 'Welsh Potting Machine' lost 6-5 in the second round to Anthony Hamilton in York on Sunday evening and revealed afterwards that he had nodded off in his chair while leading. The two-times UK champion apologised on Twitter to anyone watching and said his slumbers had nothing to do with his opponent's style of play.

29-11-2021
Triple world champion Mark Williams has apologised to snooker fans for falling asleep during his own match at the UK championship, blaming the after-effects of COVID-19. The 46-year-old 'Welsh Potting Machine' lost 6-5 in the second round to Anthony Hamilton in York on Sunday evening and revealed afterwards that he had nodded off in his chair while leading.

The two-times UK champion apologised on Twitter to anyone watching and said his slumbers had nothing to do with his opponent's style of play. "After 30 years as a pro, that’s the first time I have fallen asleep during a match," he told the World Snooker Tour website. "The score was 3-2 and I was sitting in my chair then I was out like a light," he said.

"My head dropped down which woke me up and for about five seconds I had no idea where I was. "It’s been a few weeks since I had COVID and I am feeling better but I still get very tired. It was a good match though, we both made some good breaks."

Williams had COVID-19 in October and has also suffered from gout, leaving him fighting fatigue. His next tournament is likely to be the Scottish Open, which despite its title is being played in North Wales due to a contractual issue, starting next week.

"It's only best of seven, so I should be able to stay awake for that one," said Williams.

