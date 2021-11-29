Left Menu

Wasn't expecting this type of pitch in Kanpur: Rahul Dravid as he gives Rs 35,000 to ground staff

India's new head coach Rahul Dravid wasn't expecting the pitch at the Green Park to hold down for five days as he gave stadium's ground staff, led by Shiv Kumar, INR 35,000 for their efforts after the first Test against New Zealand.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:46 IST
Wasn't expecting this type of pitch in Kanpur: Rahul Dravid as he gives Rs 35,000 to ground staff
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's new head coach Rahul Dravid wasn't expecting the pitch at the Green Park to hold down for five days as he gave stadium's ground staff, led by Shiv Kumar, INR 35,000 for their efforts after the first Test against New Zealand. Pitch in the first Test had something for all as batters who applied caution got runs, such as Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham, Shubman Gill, and Will Young, while pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson poked India's top-order and hosts' spinners got 17 wickets.

"He said we weren't expecting this type of pitch over the course of 5 days in the Green Park Stadium," Shiv Kumar told ANI. "He gave INR 35,000 to the ground team," the pitch curator added.

Coming back to the match, Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from batters of visiting team prevented the hosts from gaining victory. Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel came up with a determined performance to hold off the Indian spinners in the final hour of the Test to earn a commendable draw as the hosts ended the Test one wicket away from victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021