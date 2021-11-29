Left Menu

Tennis-Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy

Crotia's Borna Gojo produced another shock as he beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to give his country the lead in their Davis Cup Finals last-eight clash on Monday. Gojo, who upset Australia's higher-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the group phase last week, claimed victory when Sonego struck a forehand over the baseline.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 29-11-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 23:11 IST
Tennis-Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
  • Country:
  • Italy

Crotia's Borna Gojo produced another shock as he beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to give his country the lead in their Davis Cup Finals last-eight clash on Monday. The 23-year-old Gojo, ranked 279th in the world, blocked out the partisan Italian crowd inside the Pala Alpitour Arena, to win 7-6(2) 2-6 6-2 against top-30 player Sonego.

Italy's Jannik Sinner will now need to beat former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the second singles to keep the tie alive and set up a deciding doubles rubber. Gojo looked tight early on and found himself 4-1 down in the first set but hit back impressively to claim the tiebreak.

Sonego looked to have turned the tide when he eased through the second set but Gojo, serving brilliantly, forged ahead in the decider and showed great resilience to save break points and hold a marathon service game serve at 4-2. Gojo, who upset Australia's higher-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the group phase last week, claimed victory when Sonego struck a forehand over the baseline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021