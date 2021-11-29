Left Menu

NFL-Cowboys head coach enters COVID-19 protocol and will miss Thursday game

McCarthy will still help his team to prepare for Thursday's game at the New Orleans Saints, on a virtual basis. The Cowboys have been hit hard by the virus and as a result will also be without their offensive line coach, assistant line coach and offensive assistant for Thursday's game.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has entered COVID-19 protocol and will miss this week's game, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Monday. McCarthy will still help his team to prepare for Thursday's game at the New Orleans Saints, on a virtual basis.

The Cowboys have been hit hard by the virus and as a result will also be without their offensive line coach, assistant line coach and offensive assistant for Thursday's game. Top Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who is unvaccinated, missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 while right tackle Terence Steele is set to miss Thursday's game after testing positive.

The Cowboys, whom Forbes considers the most valuable sports team with a value of $5.7 billion, have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons but currently have a comfortable lead atop the NFC East division.

