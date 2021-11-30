Left Menu

Golf-Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson confirmed for Saudi International

Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were also among those confirmed for the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The tournament, which has stirred controversy in the light of allegations of human rights abuses against the Saudi government, takes place at the same time as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PGA Tour said it had yet to grant Tour members waivers to compete at the non-PGA event.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 04:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 04:24 IST
Golf-Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson confirmed for Saudi International

Major champions Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the marquee names that have been confirmed to play the Feb. 3-6 Saudi International, tournament organizers said on Monday. Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were also among those confirmed for the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

The tournament, which has stirred controversy in the light of allegations of human rights abuses against the Saudi government, takes place at the same time as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PGA Tour said it had yet to grant Tour members waivers to compete at the non-PGA event. "We have not granted any conflicting event releases for the Saudi International tournament," Laura Neal, executive vice president of communications at the PGA Tour, told Reuters.

"Per PGA TOUR regulations, a decision on conflicting event releases can be made up until 30 days before the event's first round." Eight players, including world number three Johnson, had applied for waivers, Golfweek reported last month. If they are not granted and the players compete there anyway, they will likely face a fine.

All eight of the players who reportedly applied for waivers were listed as confirmed for the event on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
3
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021