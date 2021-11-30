Sports News Roundup: Golf-Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson confirmed for Saudi International; Cricket: Poor preparation, distractions no concern for England's Buttler and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson confirmed for Saudi International

Major champions Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the marquee names that have been confirmed to play the Feb. 3-6 Saudi International, tournament organizers said on Monday. Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were also among those confirmed for the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Cricket: Poor preparation, distractions no concern for England's Buttler

England's Jos Buttler believes the team that deals best with the disrupted preparations and distractions around a "unique" Ashes series will have the best chance of walking away with the spoils. The wicketkeeper-batsman and his team mates from England's Twenty20 World Cup campaign finally emerged from quarantine and joined up with the rest of the test squad on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Baseball-Mets finalizing deal with eight-time All-Star Scherzer-reports

The Mets are finalizing a deal to bring eight-time All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer to New York in a three-year, $130-million contract, according to media reports. The news ends rampant speculation over where the highly sought-after 37-year-old free agent would land, with numerous Major League Baseball (MLB) franchises rumored to have courted the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Golf-Elder, first Black player to compete in Masters, dies at 87

Lee Elder, a champion of racial justice who in 1975 became the first Black man to compete in the Masters, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour said on Monday. Elder made his trailblazing Masters debut in 1975 but it was 1990 before Augusta National -- one of the world's most exclusive clubs -- would welcome Ron Townsend as its first Black member.

Reports: Rangers reach 10-year, $325M deal with Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers have landed free agent shortstop Corey Seager on a 10-year deal worth $325 million, multiple outlets reported Monday. It's the latest splash for the Rangers, who have also landed free agents Marcus Semien (7 years, $175 million) and starting pitcher Jon Gray (4 years, $56 million). All three agreements are pending physicals.

Soccer: Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about Ballon d'Or rivalry with Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at comments made by Ballon d'Or organiser Pascal Ferre, saying the editor-in-chief of France Football "lied" about his rivalry with Lionel Messi. Ferre told the New York Times on Friday that Manchester United forward Ronaldo's sole ambition was to retire with more of the awards for the world's best player than Messi.

Soccer-FIFA to trial semi-automated offside technology at Arab Cup

World soccer's governing body FIFA will test its semi-automated offside technology at the Arab Cup 2021 which begins in Qatar on Tuesday, with Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina saying the competition represented its most important trial so far. The technology is based on limb tracking and provides the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) with information before the on-field official takes a final call.

Tennis-Croatia beat Italy to reach semis at Davis Cup Finals

Croatia became the first team through to the last four of the Davis Cup Finals after doubles pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat Italian duo Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner to seal a 2-1 victory in Turin on Monday. Sinner had battled back from the brink of defeat to beat Marin Cilic and take the tie to a decider after lowly-ranked Borna Gojo shocked Lorenzo Sonego to put 2018 champions Croatia in the driving seat in the tie.

Soccer-Bamboozled: NZ coach slams FIFA over World Cup qualifying tournament

New Zealand coach Danny Hay has criticised FIFA for scheduling part of Oceania's World Cup qualifying tournament outside the international window, saying it would not happen to any other region. The nine-team tournament will be staged in Qatar from March 14-30 to decide which team advances to a playoff against the fourth-placed side from CONCACAF, which features nations from North and Central America, and the Caribbean.

Soccer-Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again. The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies after winning the Copa America for the first time with his country last July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)