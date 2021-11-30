To survive 52 balls on Day 5 was commendable: Tendulkar lauds BlackCaps
Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday lauded New Zealand for managing to survive on Day 5 of the first Test against India to walk away with a draw.
- Country:
- India
Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday lauded New Zealand for managing to survive on Day 5 of the first Test against India to walk away with a draw. "Both #TeamIndia and #NewZealand had their backs against the wall at various stages of this game and both teams fought hard to come back into the game. To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating. #INDvNZ," tweeted Tendulkar.
New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters insured that visitors walked away with a draw here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday. Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from visitors' batters clawed back victory from the jaws of hosts.
Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday had surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) to go past the milestone. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Chief Economist And MPC Member Yuong Ha Departing After 25 Years
Al Jazeera's Sudan bureau chief arrested after protests
Blinken condemns Cuba for 'intimidation' ahead of planned protests
Baloch Martyrs' Day: Protest in Paris against enforced disappearances by Pak Army
Cuban Americans rally in Miami while protest plans fizzle in Havana