Left Menu

To survive 52 balls on Day 5 was commendable: Tendulkar lauds BlackCaps

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday lauded New Zealand for managing to survive on Day 5 of the first Test against India to walk away with a draw.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 10:31 IST
To survive 52 balls on Day 5 was commendable: Tendulkar lauds BlackCaps
India and NZ players shake hands after 1st Test (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday lauded New Zealand for managing to survive on Day 5 of the first Test against India to walk away with a draw. "Both #TeamIndia and #NewZealand had their backs against the wall at various stages of this game and both teams fought hard to come back into the game. To survive 52 balls on the last day of the Test was commendable. This is what makes Test match cricket fascinating. #INDvNZ," tweeted Tendulkar.

New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test against India after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters insured that visitors walked away with a draw here at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday. Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from visitors' batters clawed back victory from the jaws of hosts.

Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday had surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin scalped the wicket of Tom Latham (52) to go past the milestone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021