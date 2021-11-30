Captain Livingstone shines in Team Abu Dhabi's win, Chennai Braves also register first victory

Captain Liam Livingstone led from the front with a 59-run knock of just 24 balls to set up Team Abu Dhabi's eight-run win over Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 League here.

Livingstone single-handedly took Team Abu Dhabi to an imposing total of 125 for 4 after coming in to bat at 13 for 1 on Monday night. His superb innings were laced with three boundaries and six sixes.

Philip Salt started Team Abu Dhabi's innings in magnificent fashion, smashing Gladiators' captain Wahab Riaz for three consecutive boundaries from the first three deliveries of the innings.

He smacked two more boundaries in the next over before being bowled out by Odean Smith in the third over.

Livingstone rode on the momentum set by Salt and struck consecutive sixes off Odean Smith's bowling in the fifth over.

The skipper plundered 20 runs off Tymal Mills' bowling before being dismissed on the last delivery of the ninth over. Chasing 126 for a win, Deccan Gladiators fell short by eight runs.

Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore off the very first ball of Deccan Gladiators' innings, but Tom Moores made his intentions clear when he hit Marchant de Lange for two boundaries and a six in the second over, taking Deccan Gladiators' score to 21/1.

However, Moores fell shortly and Anwar Ali took the responsibility of getting to the target. He smashed Livingstone for two sixes in the fourth over and took the Gladiators to 76/3.

However, Marchant de Lange completely tilted the match in Team Abu Dhabi's favor when he dismissed Anwar Ali and Andre Russell in the eighth over. Jamie Overton bowled a fantastic final over and restricted the Gladiators to 117/8.

In another match, explosive fifties from Mohammad Shahzad (54 not out from 29 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (55 not out from 23 balls) help Chennai Braves beat Northern Warriors by 10 wickets to register their first win.

