Left Menu

'Story of my team': Kapil Dev on '83' trailer

Former India captain Kapil Dev could not be more proud of the makers of '83' who have the hard task of portraying India's World Cup in 1983 on the silver screen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 12:23 IST
'Story of my team': Kapil Dev on '83' trailer
Starcast of movie '83' (Image Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India captain Kapil Dev could not be more proud of the makers of '83' who have the hard task of portraying India's World Cup in 1983 on the silver screen. Sharing the trailer of '83' starring Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev wrote on Instagram: "The story of my team."

Helmed by director Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. The movie features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the film. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83', which will hit the big screen on December 24.

It was on June 25, 1983, when India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground. It is now 38 years to India's triumph in the tournament. The World Cup-winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI included Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, and Balwinder Sandhu. After the win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021