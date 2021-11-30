Sports News Roundup: Golf-Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson confirmed for Saudi International; Cricket: Poor preparation, distractions no concern for England's Buttler and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson confirmed for Saudi International

Major champions Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the marquee names that have been confirmed to play the Feb. 3-6 Saudi International, tournament organizers said on Monday. Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were also among those confirmed for the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Cricket: Poor preparation, distractions no concern for England's Buttler

England's Jos Buttler believes the team that deals best with the disrupted preparations and distractions around a "unique" Ashes series will have the best chance of walking away with the spoils. The wicketkeeper-batsman and his team mates from England's Twenty20 World Cup campaign finally emerged from quarantine and joined up with the rest of the test squad on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Baseball-Mets finalizing deal with eight-time All-Star Scherzer-reports

The Mets are finalizing a deal to bring eight-time All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer to New York in a three-year, $130-million contract, according to media reports. The news ends rampant speculation over where the highly sought-after 37-year-old free agent would land, with numerous Major League Baseball (MLB) franchises rumored to have courted the three-time Cy Young Award winner.

Golf-Elder, first Black player to compete in Masters, dies at 87

Lee Elder, a champion of racial justice who in 1975 became the first Black man to compete in the Masters, has died at the age of 87, the PGA Tour said on Monday. Elder made his trailblazing Masters debut in 1975 but it was 1990 before Augusta National -- one of the world's most exclusive clubs -- would welcome Ron Townsend as its first Black member.

Soccer: Ronaldo hits back at 'lies' about Ballon d'Or rivalry with Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at comments made by Ballon d'Or organiser Pascal Ferre, saying the editor-in-chief of France Football "lied" about his rivalry with Lionel Messi. Ferre told the New York Times on Friday that Manchester United forward Ronaldo's sole ambition was to retire with more of the awards for the world's best player than Messi.

Tennis-Croatia beat Italy to reach semis at Davis Cup Finals

Croatia became the first team through to the last four of the Davis Cup Finals after doubles pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic beat Italian duo Fabio Fognini and Jannik Sinner to seal a 2-1 victory in Turin on Monday. Sinner had battled back from the brink of defeat to beat Marin Cilic and take the tie to a decider after lowly-ranked Borna Gojo shocked Lorenzo Sonego to put 2018 champions Croatia in the driving seat in the tie.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic's return helps Nuggets end skid

Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic returned from a four-game injury absence to account for 24 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and a team-high seven assists as the Denver Nuggets defeated the host Miami Heat 120-111 on Monday night. Denver shot 58.1 percent from the floor, including 18-for-35 on 3-pointers (51.4 percent).

NHL roundup: Flames edge Pens in 7-round shootout

Mikael Backlund scored the shootout winner in the seventh round to give the host Calgary Flames a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Backlund netted the difference-maker by electing to shoot from the slot as he came down the ice. He fired a top-corner shot past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. Johnny Gaudreau previously scored for the Flames in the shootout, but Pittsburgh's Kris Letang also scored in that same round of the skills contest to keep it running.

Soccer-Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again. The forward added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies after winning the Copa America for the first time with his country last July.

Soccer: Schick's Euro 2020 strike shortlisted for FIFA goal of the year

FIFA have announced an 11-player shortlist for this year's Puskas Award, with Patrik Schick's goal against Scotland at Euro 2020 among the nominees. Czech forward Schick beat goalkeeper David Marshall with one of the most remarkable goals in European Championship history, a stunning 45-metre strike from just inside the halfway line as his team beat Scotland 2-0.

