Left Menu

Soccer-Coventry's FA Cup-winning manager Sillett dies at 85

Former Coventry City manager John Sillett, who led them to FA Cup glory in 1987, has died at the age of 85, the English club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:41 IST
Soccer-Coventry's FA Cup-winning manager Sillett dies at 85

Former Coventry City manager John Sillett, who led them to FA Cup glory in 1987, has died at the age of 85, the English club said on Tuesday. Sillett managed Coventry between 1986-1990 and helped them lift the FA Cup after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in the final at Wembley, securing the club's first and only major trophy.

"'Snoz' will forever be loved and remembered by Sky Blues fans and all who met him, who will remember a larger-than-life character who loved football and Coventry City," Coventry said in a statement https://www.ccfc.co.uk/news/2021/november/news-rip-john-sillett. Sillett also played as a defender for Chelsea -- where he won a first division title -- Coventry and Plymouth Argyle between 1954 and 1968 before moving into management at Hereford United in 1974.

He won a third division title at Hereford and returned to the club in 1991 after his spell at Coventry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021