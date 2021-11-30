Left Menu

Mithali, Smriti remain 3rd and 6th in women's ODI rankings

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-11-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 16:20 IST
India batters Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana held on to their third and sixth spots respectively while allrounder Deepti Sharma was also steady at the fifth position in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings released on Tuesday.

While Mithali had 738 points, Smriti had 710 points in her kitty in the batting ranking, which had South Africa's Lizelle Lee at the top with 761 points.

West Indies duo of Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews have risen in ODI batting and all-rounder rankings respectively.

The pair stood up for their side in Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier action, with Taylor moving into the top ten in batting (676) and holding on to her No.4 all-rounder ranking (319), as her teammate moved to equal eighth.

Matthews moved to her highest career rating (272) joining England's Katherine Brunt and New Zealand's Jess Jonassen in a three-way tie. Taylor is only bettered by Marizanne (384), Natalie Sciver (372) and Ellyse Perry (365).

Deepti was fifth with 299 points in the list.

