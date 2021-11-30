Left Menu

Tennis-Evans gives Britain flying start against Germany

Gojowczyk, who was surprisingly preferred to Dominik Koepfer, served four double-faults in his first two service games to gift Evans two breaks. The Briton needed no further invitation to take command as his more versatile game extracted regular errors from his opponent who never settled down.

Reuters | Innsbruck | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

The Briton needed no further invitation to take command as his more versatile game extracted regular errors from his opponent who never settled down. Evans dropped only eight points on his serve and polished off the win in 55 minutes.

British number one Cameron Norrie can seal victory if he beats Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles rubber.

