Soccer-Czech-Belarus women's World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 cases

The Czechs, who sit in third place in Group C behind the Netherlands and Iceland, were supposed to play the Belarusians, fourth in the group, at 5:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT). "The visitors tested negative before they arrived, but then another round of tests was done, in line with the regulations, and three tests came back positive," Michal Jurman said.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:10 IST
The women's World Cup qualifier between the Czech Republic and Belarus was postponed on Tuesday due to three positive tests for COVID-19 among the visiting team, a Czech FA spokesman said. The Czechs, who sit in third place in Group C behind the Netherlands and Iceland, were supposed to play the Belarusians, fourth in the group, at 5:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

"The visitors tested negative before they arrived, but then another round of tests was done, in line with the regulations, and three tests came back positive," Michal Jurman said. "We don't know whether the game could be played on Wednesday, or we will have to wait for the next qualification window," he said.

