It was on the table that I may lose my leg: Woods reveals severity of car crash

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday revealed amputation was on the table and he could have lost his leg following his near-fatal car crash in February, adding that he is still a long way from competing on Tour.

Woods addressed the media for the first time since the crash in Los Angeles in February that led to shattered bones in his right leg.

''It was on the table that I may lose my leg. When I woke up, I tested it and had full weight in both my legs. So, I thought 'I didn't lose it,' that was a positive,'' Woods told a select group of Indian media ahead of the Hero World Challenge golf tournament. ''But then after that, it was when can I get out of the hospital. They told me I have a few more procedures to go. I'm alive didn't; lose a limb, that's two big positives.'' ''Now it is up to me to see how far I can get my strength and mobility back and I can make sure my son never beats me in the game. I know that day is coming soon,'' he joked.

The 45-year-old had needed a rod in his tibia to stabilize the injuries, and screws and pins in his ankle in the aftermath of the crash.

''It's been a rough 9.5 to 10 months. It's been little progress at a time, bone heals very slowly but it does heal and so it's being patient throughout. The hard part is just dealing with the pain. It's just something I have to deal with on a daily basis there are good days and bad days.

''Unfortunately, at my age, things don't heal as fast as they once did but I've had a great team around me, they know how to push it. It's been nice to have the support. Dr (Pawan) Munjal has texted me, face timed me, I got support from friends.

''I was in the hospital for three weeks but when I got home I was in bed for three months and it gets pretty boring. It's been a long year and it was little bit tough.'' Woods, who hosts the Hero World Challenge which starts Thursday, revealed he had a discussion with his family if he should go back out and try and play again.

''We had a talk within the family, all of us sat down and said 'if this leg cooperates and I get to a point where I can play the Tour, is it okay with you guys if I try and do it'. The consensus was yes,'' said the 15-time major champion.

Woods reiterated that he intends to be selective in choosing tournaments to play in the future.

''I don't foresee this leg ever being what it used to be, hence I'll never have the back what it used to be, and the clock's ticking. I'm getting older, I'm not getting any younger. ''All that combined means that a full schedule and a full practice schedule and the recovery that it would take to do that, no, I don't have any desire to do that.

''But to ramp up for a few events a year as I alluded to yesterday as Mr. Hogan did, he did a pretty good job of it, and there's no reason that I can't do that and feel ready.

Woods feels he still has a long way to go before he can play against the elite golfers under testing conditions again.

''Internally, I haven't reached that point. I haven't proven to myself that I can do it. ''I can show up here and I can host an event, I can play a par‑3 course, I can hit a few shots, I can chip and putt, but we're talking about going out there and playing against the world's best on the most difficult golf courses under the most difficult conditions. I'm so far from that.

''I have a long way to go to get to that point. I haven't decided whether or not I want to get to that point.

''I've got to get my leg to a point where that decision can be made. And we'll see what happens when I get to that point, but I've got a long way to go with this leg.'' PTI APA ATK ATK

