Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna presented with Rajyotsava Award by Karnataka CM

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna was presented with the Rajyotsava Award by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:52 IST
Rohan Bopanna presented with Rajyotsava Award by Karnataka CM
Rohan Bopanna with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: Twitter/Rohan Bopanna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna was presented with the Rajyotsava Award by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday. Rajyotsava award is conferred in 24 categories, and each winner secures a gold medal and a purse of Rs one lakh.

"It's an honour to receive the Rajyotsava Award, one of highest Civilian Awards and for the State to recognise my achievements and contribution to Indian Tennis. I am so grateful to the honorable CM @BSBommai on presenting me this award. @RAshokaBJ. Thankful to everyone," Rohan Bopanna tweeted on Tuesday. Bopanna has represented India in 2002 in Davis Cup, against Australia and emerged as a professional player in 2003. Later, he went on to become one of the best Indian players in doubles tennis. He was awarded the Ekalavya award in 2005.

In 2010, partnering with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, he finished as a runner-up in doubles at the US Open. He then won the 2017 French Open mixed-doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski becoming the fourth Indian player to win a Grand Slam title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021