Leipzig cancels training after more virus cases among staff

German soccer club Leipzig canceled training Tuesday as the teams coronavirus outbreak grew with more cases among the staff.Leipzig said only that there were further positive corona cases among the staff, without specifying how many, and that no players were among those testing positive Tuesday.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Five Leipzig players and four staff tested positive for the virus last week, including American coach Jesse Marsch, who had to oversee the club's last two games remotely while in isolation.

Leipzig's home state of Saxony has the highest coronavirus infection rates in Germany, and the club became the first in the top division to host a game in an empty stadium this season in a 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Leipzig next visits Union Berlin on Friday and said that game ''is not in danger as things stand.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

