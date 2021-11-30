Left Menu

SA A vs IND A, 2nd Game: Porel, Saini among wickets as visitors gain upper hand (Stumps, Day 1)

Bowlers shared the spoils as India A limited South Africa to 233/7 on Day 1 of the ongoing second four-day match in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

ANI | Bloemfontein | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:56 IST
India A and South Africa A in action (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Bowlers shared the spoils as India A limited South Africa to 233/7 on Day 1 of the ongoing second four-day match in Bloemfontein on Tuesday. After electing to bat, South Africa A lost their skipper Pieter Malan as Arzan Nagwaswalla struck in the second over.

Sarel Erwee and Raynard van Tonder then added 72 runs together before Ishan Porel struck in successive overs to dismiss the two. Navdeep Saini joined the wicket-taking party as he got Tony de Zorzi out before left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar gave India A their fifth success with the ball, dismissing Zubayr Hamza.

Baba Aparajith then ended Sinethemba Qeshile's resilience and ended his 102-ball 32-run knock, having him caught behind the wickets. Saini then picked the last wicket of the day for India A as he got George Linde out for 44.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 233/7 (George Linde 44, Sarel Erwee 38; Ishan Porel 2/26) vs India A. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

