Left Menu

Soccer-Argentine Pekerman takes charge of Venezuela

Former Argentina and Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has been appointed to manage Venezuela, the Venezuela Football Federation (FVF) said on Tuesday. He will be Venezuela’s fourth coach since the qualifiers for Qatar began after Rafael Dudamel, Jose Peseiro and interim boss Leo Gonzalez. FVF president Jorge Gimenez said Pekerman’s appointment on a five-year contract marked a “moment of transformation for our national football.”

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:34 IST
Soccer-Argentine Pekerman takes charge of Venezuela

Former Argentina and Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has been appointed to manage Venezuela, the Venezuela Football Federation (FVF) said on Tuesday. Venezuela are the only South American country never to reach the World Cup finals and sit bottom of the 10-team qualifying group with seven points from 14 games.

Venezuela are currently 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Colombia and Peru in fifth. With the top four teams qualifying automatically for Qatar, Pekerman has little chance of taking his new charges to the Qatar 2022 finals but said he arrived “filled with hope.”

“I know I am in the right place,” the 72-year-old Argentine told reporters on Tuesday. Pekerman is one of the region’s most experienced and highly respected coaches, with time spent at club sides in Argentina, Chile and Mexico.

He has also managed Argentina, who he led at the 2006 World Cup, and took Colombia to the World Cup quarter-finals in Brazil in 2014. He will be Venezuela’s fourth coach since the qualifiers for Qatar began after Rafael Dudamel, Jose Peseiro and interim boss Leo Gonzalez.

FVF president Jorge Gimenez said Pekerman’s appointment on a five-year contract marked a “moment of transformation for our national football.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021