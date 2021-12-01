Tennis-Germany beat Britain to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Germany duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz sent their country into the Davis Cup semi-finals as they beat British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski to earn a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.

Their 7-6(10) 7-6(5) win sealed a remarkable comeback for the Germans in Innsbruck, who avenged their defeat at the same stage of the competition by Britain in 2019. Dan Evans had given Britain the lead by thrashing Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1 in the first singles.

But Jen-Lennard Struff kept Germany alive in the last-eight clash with an inspired performance to defeat world number 12 Cameron Norrie in Innsbruck. Struff won 7-6(6) 3-6 6-2 to send the tie into the deciding doubles rubber which proved a tense affair.

The German pair saved four set points on their way to winning the first set in a remarkable tiebreak. They were then 5-0 down in the second tiebreak of the match but reeled off seven consecutive points to seal the win.

