Left Menu

Soccer-Late Raphinha penalty gives Leeds win over Palace

Those misses proved costly for the visitors after the ball hit Guehi's raised arm deep into stoppage time, with Raphinha stroking the penalty past visiting keeper Vicente Guaita to delight the home fans at Elland Road. Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was relieved after they ground out the win and dismissed reports that he had fallen out with manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 04:23 IST
Soccer-Late Raphinha penalty gives Leeds win over Palace

A stoppage-time penalty from Brazilian winger Raphinha earned Leeds United a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday, as they moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

The result left Palace 12th in the standings on 16 points from 14 games while Leeds moved two places up to 15th on 15 points after they ground out their third league win of the season. Leeds dominated possession but lacked any edge up front as the best chances fell to the visitors before Marc Guehi handled a corner and Raphinha made no mistake with the spot kick, awarded after a VAR check.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira was disappointed. "I’m frustrated because we were the better team and when you don’t put away your chances, you know you can get punished," the former France midfielder told the BBC.

"We just have to accept the result. Some of the games have gone in our favour, tonight it didn’t. We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves." After a dull first half devoid of any chances, Leeds' Rodrigo dragged a Daniel James cross from the left well wide of the near post in the 53rd, as he failed to turn and get a shot on target.

Christian Benteke then missed a pair of sitters for Palace, heading wide at the far post before home keeper Illan Meslier scrambled to smother the striker's feeble close-range shot on the line. Those misses proved costly for the visitors after the ball hit Guehi's raised arm deep into stoppage time, with Raphinha stroking the penalty past visiting keeper Vicente Guaita to delight the home fans at Elland Road.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was relieved after they ground out the win and dismissed reports that he had fallen out with manager Marcelo Bielsa. "It is a massive win for us, we are very happy and have to try and go on a run of games now - we have a tough run of games before Christmas," said the England enforcer.

"I will play any position the manager asks me - if he wants me to play centre back I will play centre back, if he wants me to play goalkeeper I'll play goalkeeper. "I saw a lot of things on social media and TV that me and the manager had fallen out, it's never been the case and I wanted to put that to bed." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021