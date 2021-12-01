Left Menu

NBA-Lakers' James in COVID-19 protocols, will miss game

It is unclear whether four-time champion James had tested positive for the virus or was simply in close contact to someone who had. James has only competed in 11 of the Lakers' 22 games this season after being sidelined with an abdominal strain and serving a one-game suspension for an on-court incident against the Detroit Piston. The Lakers are currently 11-11, good for seventh in the Western Conference.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2021 05:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 05:35 IST
