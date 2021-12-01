Left Menu

Soccer-Flamengo win delays Atletico's title celebrations

Flamengo beat Ceara 2-1 on Tuesday to maintain their slender hopes of retaining Brazil’s Serie A title, with the Rio club now eight points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro with three games remaining. Rick equalised for Ceara in 72 minutes but Matheuzinho restored Flamengo’s lead seven minutes later to delay Atletico’s celebrations until at least Thursday when they play Bahia. Atletico have not won the Serie A title since 1971.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-12-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 07:09 IST
Soccer-Flamengo win delays Atletico's title celebrations
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Flamengo beat Ceara 2-1 on Tuesday to maintain their slender hopes of retaining Brazil’s Serie A title, with the Rio club now eight points behind leaders Atletico Mineiro with three games remaining. The match came three days after Flamengo were beaten 2-1 after extra time by Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores, a defeat that saw coach Renato Gaucho fired.

With Mauricio Souza taking over as interim boss, Gabriel Barbosa scored for the second straight game to put Flamengo ahead just two minutes in. Rick equalised for Ceara in 72 minutes but Matheuzinho restored Flamengo’s lead seven minutes later to delay Atletico’s celebrations until at least Thursday when they play Bahia.

Atletico have not won the Serie A title since 1971.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021