England women's soccer team sweeps to record win: 20-0
The England women's team posted the biggest win in its history, routing Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.
There were 10 different scorers and four had hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's all-time leading scorer and now has 48 goals for her country. England beat Latvia 10-0 in Riga in late October.
England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.
Other lopsided victories Tuesday included Ireland beating Georgia 11-0 and identical 8-0 scores for Spain over Scotland and Austria over Luxembourg.
