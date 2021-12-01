Left Menu

Former Liverpool, Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at 70

Ray Kennedy, a former England midfielder who won league titles with Liverpool and Arsenal, has died. He was diagnosed with Parkinsons disease in 1984.Kennedy won the league and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 09:49 IST
Former Liverpool, Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at 70
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ray Kennedy, a former England midfielder who won league titles with Liverpool and Arsenal, has died. He was 70.

Kennedy's death was announced by both clubs on Tuesday. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984.

Kennedy won the league and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971. He joined Liverpool three years later and won five league titles and three European Cups.

A highlight of his Liverpool career came when he scored a decisive away goal against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 1981 European Cup semifinals.

Kennedy also played 17 times for England. In 1991, he sold his medals and national team caps to help raise funds for his care.

Bob Paisley, who coached Kennedy at Liverpool, wrote in his autobiography: “In my view he was one of Liverpool’s greatest players and probably the most underrated.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021