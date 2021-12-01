Botham feels upcoming Ashes will be 'very interesting' series

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham feels that the upcoming Ashes will be a very interesting series as both England and Australia have some ageing players on their side. England and Australia will lock horns in five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

"Who knows, this series could decide which side goes on to win for the next two or three years. Both sides are soon going to lose key players because of their age. There are a lot of players who are playing, if you like, for the last dance in Ashes cricket," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Botham as saying. "It comes to us all, I am afraid, and we all want to have great memories when we get out there, but you are judged, if you are an English player or an Australian, you are judged on your performances in the Ashes. That is why this is going to be a very, very interesting series," he added.

Earlier, Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's cricket team had said that the side is hoping that the discovery of the COVID-19 Omicron variant does not affect anything in the upcoming Ashes. "We're obviously hoping it won't affect anything. There are going to be changes to those border controls in terms of our families being able to travel and we clearly hope that's not going to affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

Different states in Australia have introduced new travel restrictions in response to the latest COVID-19 variant. (ANI)

