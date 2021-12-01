Left Menu

BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth defeats Popov in opening Group B fixture

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday won his opening Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday won his opening Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Srikanth defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 42 minutes.

Earlier, the India duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday. Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan defeated the Indian duo 21-14, 21-18 in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry. The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

