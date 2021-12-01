Sports News Roundup: Mets officially sign OF Starling Marte; NBA-Lakers' James in COVID-19 protocols, will miss game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mets officially sign OF Starling Marte

The New York Mets announced the signing of outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract Tuesday night. The Mets did not disclose financial terms, but earlier reports noted the deal was worth $78 million in all.

NBA-Lakers' James in COVID-19 protocols, will miss game

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday night's road game against the Sacramento Kings, the team said. It is unclear whether four-time champion James had tested positive for the virus or was simply in close contact to someone who had.

Kings' Brendan Lemieux suspended five games for biting opponent

Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux was handed a five-game suspension Tuesday for biting Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk on the hand during a fight Saturday. After Tkachuck showed officials the bite and blood on his hand, Lemieux received a match penalty and was ejected. The NHL offered him an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety, which signals a suspension longer than five games is being considered.

Tennis-Pound fires back at critics of IOC's video call with Peng Shuai

Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound on Tuesday denied the organisation vouched for the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to avoid angering 2022 Olympic host Beijing. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Golf-Woods supports PGA Tour over any rival leagues

Tiger Woods has no intention of resuming a full-time playing schedule but when he does return to competition he made clear on Tuesday that it will be on the PGA Tour and not with any potential breakaway circuit. Woods was asked about a new Saudi-backed breakaway competition being headed by former world number one Greg Norman that would feature 10 events worldwide sanctioned by the Asian Tour and guarantee top players huge paydays.

Tennis-Germany beat Britain to reach Davis Cup semi-finals

Germany duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz sent their country into the Davis Cup semi-finals as they beat British pair Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in a tense doubles decider to earn a 2-1 victory on Tuesday. Their 7-6(10) 7-6(5) win in Innsbruck sealed a remarkable comeback for the Germans, who avenged their defeat at the same stage of the competition by Britain in 2019.

Soccer-Canada added to four-team women's tournament in England

Olympic champions Canada have been added to a four-team international women's tournament being held next February in England, Canada Soccer said on Tuesday. The invitational event, which also includes sides from Germany and Spain, will take place in the form of three double-header matches across seven days in a round-robin format.

Motor racing-McLaren F1 driver Norris says he is moving to Monaco

McLaren's Lando Norris has announced he is moving from England to Monaco, with financial reasons playing a part in his decision. The 22-year-old Briton has had a standout season with his Woking-based team and signed a multi-year contract extension in May.

Olympics-Paris hoping to sell record 3 million tickets for 2024 Paralympics

The organisers of the 2024 Paralympic Games are aiming to sell three million tickets for the event which they hope will help raise awareness around disability and promote a more inclusive society. Should all the tickets on sale for the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics be purchased, the Games will break the record from London 2012 when 2.7 million tickets were sold.

Soccer: Leeds CEO compares transfer levy, regulator calls to Maoism

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has compared calls for a transfer levy and an independent regulator to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine, adding that the recommendations would not make English football any fairer. A transfer levy on top-flight clubs and appointment of an independent regulator for the English game were among 47 recommendations made by a fan-led review of football governance published last week.

