Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa captain Bavuma confident in board's COVID protocols

South Africa's limited overs captain Temba Bavuma said he has full confidence in the bio-security protocols laid out by the country's cricket board (CSA) ahead of India's tour later this month. "I'm confident that our BSEs (Bio-Security Environments) are of the highest safety standards," Bavuma said on Wednesday. "Playing cricket in a BSE was a massive challenge for everyone involved in the game ...

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:22 IST
Cricket-South Africa captain Bavuma confident in board's COVID protocols

South Africa's limited overs captain Temba Bavuma said he has full confidence in the bio-security protocols laid out by the country's cricket board (CSA) ahead of India's tour later this month. Sport in South Africa began to shut down https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/south-africa-sport-set-shutdown-over-new-coronavirus-variant-2021-11-26 on Friday following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, named Omicron, with travel bans and restrictions on flights leaving rugby teams and golfers scrambling to leave the country.

South Africa are set to host India in a three-test series starting in Johannesburg on Dec. 17 followed by three one-day internationals (ODI) and four Twenty20 matches. "I'm confident that our BSEs (Bio-Security Environments) are of the highest safety standards," Bavuma said on Wednesday.

"Playing cricket in a BSE was a massive challenge for everyone involved in the game ... CSA has to be commended for the way that they have gone about the BSEs." South Africa test captain Dean Elgar said that despite the mental toll of being in a bubble the players had accepted the need for strict protocols.

"It takes a toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to produce good results and make progress -- that's something that I personally don't think is being spoken about enough," Elgar said. "We don't know how much longer we'll be operating like this, but it's gratifying to know that when tours come around the health and safety of all involved is top priority."

The Netherlands' ODI tour to South Africa was postponed on Tuesday and the women's cricket World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe was also abandoned after the discovery of the new variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021