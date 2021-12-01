Sports News Roundup: Soccer: Grealish finding life at City tougher than expected; Mets officially sign OF Starling Marte and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer: Grealish finding life at City tougher than expected

Jack Grealish said he has found it a lot more difficult to adapt to life at Manchester City than he thought it would be, as England's most expensive player prepares to face former club Aston Villa. Grealish joined City from Villa in August for a league record 100 million pounds ($133.23 million) but has made a relatively slow start at his new club with two goals and three assists in 15 appearances.

Mets officially sign OF Starling Marte

The New York Mets announced the signing of outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract Tuesday night. The Mets did not disclose financial terms, but earlier reports noted the deal was worth $78 million in all.

NBA roundup: Suns outlast Warriors for 17th straight win

Jae Crowder hit a pair of jumpers, including a 3-pointer, after the Golden State Warriors had closed within one point in the fourth quarter and the host Phoenix Suns went on to win the Pacific Division showdown 104-96 for a franchise-record-tying 17th consecutive victory Tuesday night. Deandre Ayton (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Chris Paul (15 points, 11 assists) recorded double-doubles for the Suns, who won despite losing Devin Booker to a strained left hamstring in the second quarter. Booker's injury occurred on a drive to the hoop midway through the second quarter. He was taken to the locker room, and the Suns announced he would not return.

Tennis: Stosur watching how Peng's 'terrible story' unfolds

Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur said she hoped China's Peng Shuai was safe and well and that the tour and players were waiting to see how the "terrible story" unfolds. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Mariners sign Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to 5-year deal

The Seattle Mariners officially signed American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to a five-year contract on Tuesday. Multiple outlets first reported the deal on Monday. The contract is widely being reported as a $115 million deal with an opt-out after three seasons.

Tennis-Pound fires back at critics of IOC's video call with Peng Shuai

Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound on Tuesday denied the organization vouched for the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai to avoid angering 2022 Olympic host Beijing. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Tennis: Australia's vaccine mandate is not to 'blackmail' Djokovic - minister

The Australian Open's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is about protecting the community, not about "blackmailing" Novak Djokovic, a state government official said on Wednesday. Organisers of the year's first Grand Slam have said all players would have to be vaccinated to take part, drawing criticism from world number one Djokovic's father.

Soccer: Chelsea manager Tuchel drops Christensen over contract delay

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he has dropped Andreas Christensen over the defender's reluctance to finalise a new contract with the London club. Christensen played 13 times for Chelsea this season but has not featured since starting in their 1-1 draw with Burnley on Nov. 6. The Danish international's current deal expires at the end of the season.

NHL roundup: Filip Forsberg's 4-goal night propels Predators

Filip Forsberg tied a franchise record with four goals as the Nashville Predators defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also scored for the Predators, and goaltender Juuse Saros made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 15th of his career.

Soccer: Leeds CEO compares transfer levy, regulator calls to Maoism

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has compared calls for a transfer levy and an independent regulator to Maoism and the Great Chinese Famine, adding that the recommendations would not make English football any fairer. A transfer levy on top-flight clubs and appointment of an independent regulator for the English game were among 47 recommendations made by a fan-led review of football governance published last week.

